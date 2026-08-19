Jose Trevino News: Receiving another turn behind plate
Trevino will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Trevino will crack the lineup for the second time in three games, and though he doesn't project to unseat Tyler Stephenson as the Reds' No. 1 backstop anytime soon, he could see a slight uptick in playing time while Cincinnati carries a third catcher on the roster (Will Banfield). The presence of Banfield will allow Trevino and Stephenson to be a part of the same lineup for the first time all season, as Stephenson will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday.
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