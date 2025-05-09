Jose Trevino News: Records three doubles in loss

Trevino went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

While Trevino's workload has lessened since the return of primary catcher Tyler Stephenson, the backup has played every other day while Stephenson alternated between catcher and designated hitter. Regular at-bats over the first month of the season has led to the most-productive offensive stretch of Trevino's career. He's currently slashing .310/.344/.524 through 29 games. If the desire of manager Terry Francona is to take advantage of Stephenson's bat as much as possible without wearing him out with daily starts behind the plate, Trevino could continue to get three or four starts in any given week.