Jose Trevino News: Resting Sunday

Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

With Tyler Stephenson (oblique) opening the season on the injured list, Trevino has stepped in as the Reds' top backstop, starting the first two contests behind the dish while going 0-for-5 with a walk. He'll be rested for Sunday's matinee in favor of Austin Wynns, but Trevino should continue to see the lion's share of the starts at catcher until Stephenson is deemed ready to make his 2025 debut.