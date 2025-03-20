Jose Trevino News: Signs contract extension

Trevino signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Trevino was traded from the Bronx to Cincinnati this offseason, and his new deal will keep him locked in with the Reds through 2027 plus a club option for 2028. The 32-year-old backstop only slashed .215/.288/.354 with 28 RBI over 234 plate appearances with the Yankees last year but is expected to open the season as Cincy's primary catcher while Tyler Stephenson works his way back from an oblique injury.