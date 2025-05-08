Jose Urena News: Confirmed for another start

Urena will start Sunday against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Urena signed with the Blue Jays on Saturday and made a start for the team five days later. He'll stick in the rotation for now and could realistically be relied upon until Max Scherzer (thumb) can return. Urena has allowed seven earned runs across 7.1 innings and two appearances this season.