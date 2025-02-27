Jose Urena News: Lands minor-league deal

Urena agreed Thursday with the Mets on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Urena will give the Mets a swingman option after their rotation depth took a hit with recent injuries to Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique). The 33-year-old made nine starts and 24 relief appearances with the Rangers last season, collecting a 3.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 70:39 K:BB across 109 innings.