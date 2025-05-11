Jose Urena News: Limited usage in second start

Urena allowed one run on two hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over two-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Urena was making his second start with the Blue Jays after giving up two runs over 4.1 innings to the Angels on Tuesday. He made it just once through the Mariners' lineup Sunday, which looks like it may have been planned -- he threw 31 pitches (19 strikes) in this outing compared to 74 pitches Tuesday. The Blue Jays have yet to reveal their pitching plans for the week ahead, but it's possible Urena could be shifting into an opener or piggyback role rather than functioning as a traditional starter.