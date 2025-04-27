Jose Urena News: Returning to majors

The Mets selected Urena's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Urena will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by A.J. Minter (lat), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Urena, who signed a minor-league deal in February, gives the Mets a long-relief option out of the bullpen who can also start from time to time. Urena appeared in 33 regular-season games (nine starts) for the Rangers in 2024, posting a 3.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 70:39 K:BB across 109 innings.