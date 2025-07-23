Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Urquidy headshot

Jose Urquidy Injury: Faces hitters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Urquidy (elbow) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session at the Tigers' spring facility in Lakeland, Fla., Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Urquidy faced hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. The right-hander will need to face hitters on several more occasions before the Tigers send him out on what will most likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Urquidy is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until around mid-to-late August.

Jose Urquidy
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now