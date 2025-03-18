Fantasy Baseball
Jose Urquidy Injury: Playing catch regularly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Urquidy (elbow) has been cleared to play catch up to 105 feet three times a week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Urquidy underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career back in June, so he'll have several more checkpoints to reach in the recovery process before he's cleared to make his Tigers debut, perhaps at some point in the second half of the season. Detroit signed Urquidy earlier this month on a one-year, $1 million deal that includes a $4 million team option for 2026.

