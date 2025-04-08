Jose Urquidy Injury: Playing catch up to 120 feet

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Urquidy (elbow) has been playing catch out to 120 feet three times per week as he continues his rehab program from Tommy John surgery, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Urquidy isn't expected to be available until the second half of the season after he required the second Tommy John surgery of his career last June. He's been limited to flat-ground throwing at this stage of his rehab, though he's steadily increasing the distance at which he's been playing catch and could be ready to start throwing off a mound by the end of the month.