Jose Urquidy Injury: Reaches deal with Detroit

Urquidy (elbow) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Tigers on Saturday and subsequently placed him on the 60-day injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Urquidy's new deal also includes a $4 million team option for 2026. The 29-year-old righty is still recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June, so he likely won't be available to pitch for the Tigers until the second half of the season. Once healthy, he'll add depth to Detroit's starting rotation, though the team may opt to use him out of the bullpen initially while he builds up his workload.