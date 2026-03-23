Jose Urquidy headshot

Jose Urquidy News: Makes roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Urquidy has made the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Urquidy didn't have a good spring, logging a 9.28 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 10.2 innings. However, he'll work in a long relief role to open the year after signing a $1.5 million contract in the offseason.

Jose Urquidy
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Urquidy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Urquidy See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
32 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
190 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Offseason Deep Dives: Ronel Blanco
MLB
Offseason Deep Dives: Ronel Blanco
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
December 30, 2024