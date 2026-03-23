Jose Urquidy News: Makes roster
Urquidy has made the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Urquidy didn't have a good spring, logging a 9.28 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 10.2 innings. However, he'll work in a long relief role to open the year after signing a $1.5 million contract in the offseason.
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