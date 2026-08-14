Jose Urquidy News: Moves up from Triple-A
The White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Acquired from the Pirates last month, Urquidy will get his first call-up to Chicago after the White Sox placed Davis Martin (finger) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Urquidy had been working as a full-time starter in the minors this season between the White Sox's and Pirates' Triple-A affiliates, pitching to a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 79:20 K:BB in 95.2 innings. The 31-year-old righty will likely be called upon to pitch in bulk relief Friday in Detroit once opening pitcher Sean Newcomb exits the game.
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