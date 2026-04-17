Jose Urquidy News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Urquidy to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Urquidy has been knocked around in a middle relief role, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 15 hits with a 6:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings. He could get stretched back out at Indianapolis as rotation depth. Cam Sanders will take Urquidy's spot in the Pirates' bullpen.
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