Jose Urquidy headshot

Jose Urquidy News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:59am

The Pirates optioned Urquidy to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Urquidy has been knocked around in a middle relief role, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 15 hits with a 6:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings. He could get stretched back out at Indianapolis as rotation depth. Cam Sanders was called up from Triple-A to take Urquidy's spot in the Pittsburgh bullpen.

Jose Urquidy
Pittsburgh Pirates
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