Jose Urquidy headshot

Jose Urquidy News: Shaky spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 9:58pm

Urquidy allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four and walking one across 3.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

It was a mixed performance for Urquidy, who built up to 61 pitches and also managed more strikeouts than walks in an outing for the first time in three appearances this spring. He's also allowed three earned runs in each of those outings, resulting in nine earned runs across 8.2 innings. Urquidy was the presumed fifth starter for the Pirates entering the spring, but he may be leaving the door open for either Hunter Barco or Carmen Mlodzinski to claim the role instead.

Jose Urquidy
Pittsburgh Pirates
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