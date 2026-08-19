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Jose Urquidy News: Stellar in bulk role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Urquidy (2-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Cubs, allowing two hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Making just his second appearance with the White Sox, Urquidy delivered a dominant performance in relief Wednesday, as he turned in six scoreless innings after Sean Newcomb pitched the first two frames. The outing lowered Urquidy's ERA to 5.06 on the season with a 1.50 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB across 16 innings between the White Sox and Pirates. It remains to be seen whether Chicago will deploy Urquidy as a traditional starter or in a bulk role again his next time out, which currently lines up to come at home next week against the Rangers.

Jose Urquidy
Chicago White Sox
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