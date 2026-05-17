Joseph Dzierwa News: Promoted to Double-A
Dzierwa was promoted to Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Dzierwa will move up a level in the Orioles' minor-league farm system after posting an impressive 2.21 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 40.2 innings in eight starts with High-A Frederick. The 6-foot-8 southpaw was selected 58th overall in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, and he still has plenty of time to potentially elevate to the Triple-A level this season.
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