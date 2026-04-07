Josh Bell News: Collects three hits vs. Detroit

Bell went 3-for-4 with an RBI double during the Twins' 4-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Bell gave the Twins a 4-0 lead in the fifth after he smacked an RBI double off Tarik Skubal. Bell leads the Twins with four doubles, and his eight RBIs is tied with Tristan Gray for the clubhouse lead. Bell has gone 9-for-34 (.265) with two home runs to open the 2026 campaign.