Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Drives in two runs Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bell went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Bell provided instant offense, poking a ground-rule double to plate a pair of runs as part of a four-run first inning. The veteran switch hitter has reached base safely in 20 straight contests, including seven multi-hit efforts over that stretch. Overall, Bell is slashing .256/.318/.424 with 16 homers, 74 RBI, 62 runs and a stolen base in 121 games.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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