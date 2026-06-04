Josh Bell News: Exiting starting lineup
Bell is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Royals.
Bell is 9-for-26 at the plate during a modest seven-game hitting streak, but he will take a seat for Thursday's series opener. Byron Buxton is getting a start at designated hitter, while James Outman will patrol center field for the Twins.
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