Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Bell is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Royals.

Bell is 9-for-26 at the plate during a modest seven-game hitting streak, but he will take a seat for Thursday's series opener. Byron Buxton is getting a start at designated hitter, while James Outman will patrol center field for the Twins.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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