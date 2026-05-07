Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Bell is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.

It's a routine day off for Bell, who is slashing just .164/.215/.164 with no home runs over his last 15 tilts. Trevor Larnach is being used at designated hitter for the Twins in Thursday's matinee.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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