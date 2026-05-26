Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Heading to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 4:41pm

Bell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Bell will get a breather after he had started in each of Minnesota's last seven games while going 7-for-26 (.269 average) with two home runs, three walks, five RBI and three runs. With Bell taking a seat, Byron Buxton will get a night off from playing the outfield but will stick in the lineup at designated hitter.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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