Josh Bell News: Hits third homer Thursday

Bell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Bell was the only Minnesota player to collect multiple hits Thursday, and he logged the team's only extra-baee knock with a solo shot off Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning. The 33-year-old Bell went 7-for-14 in the four-game series against the Tigers, driving in three runs. He's now slashing .317/.431/.634 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 8:14 BB:K across 51 plate appearances. Hitting in a run-producing spot in the lineup, Bell could be worth a look in deeper mixed fantasy leagues.