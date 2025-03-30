Josh Bell News: Homers in win

Bell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Bell was hitless in his first ten plate appearances this season before opening the scoring with a three-run homer in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has hovered around 20 homers with 70-plus RBI in each of the past three seasons. He also entered Sunday with a strong track record at Nationals Park, boasting a .291 average and 25 home runs over 152 career games.