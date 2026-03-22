Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Likely cleanup hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 9:06pm

Bell went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit win over Atlanta. He hit cleanup in the order in a lineup that was likely a preview of the regular lineup for the start of the regular season, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Bell is having a solid spring, as he's hitting .286 (12-for-42) with a home run and .839 OPS and a surprising steal of third base. He looks to have an everyday role between 1B and DH.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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