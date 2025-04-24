Josh Bell News: Mashes fourth homer

Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

After James Wood led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot, Bell also took Tomoyuki Sugano deep in the same frame for his fourth homer of the year. Bell does have 10 runs and 11 RBI in 22 games, but he's otherwise had a rough start to 2025 -- he hasn't produced a single multi-hit performance, leaving him with a feeble .141/.256/.321 slash line.