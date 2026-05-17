Josh Bell News: On bench to begin Sunday
Bell isn't in the Twins' starting lineup Sunday against Milwaukee.
Bell had started Minnesota's past eight games but went just 6-for-33 with a whopping 17 strikeouts (and no walks) during that stretch. He'll get at least a partial day off Sunday while Ryan Jeffers gets a day off his feet as the Twins' DH.
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