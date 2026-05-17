Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: On bench to begin Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Bell isn't in the Twins' starting lineup Sunday against Milwaukee.

Bell had started Minnesota's past eight games but went just 6-for-33 with a whopping 17 strikeouts (and no walks) during that stretch. He'll get at least a partial day off Sunday while Ryan Jeffers gets a day off his feet as the Twins' DH.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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