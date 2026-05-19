Josh Bell News: Pops two homers Monday
Bell went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros.
Bell took Tatsuya Imai deep in each of his first two plate appearances, swatting a solo homer in the second inning before tagging the right-hander for a two-run shot in the fourth. Bell then singled home a run in the sixth, driving in all four of the Twins' first four runs of the game. Bell's two long balls snapped a 31-game homer-less drought for the 33-year-old. On the season, he's slashing .223/.286/.361 with five homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored, one stolen base and a 14:43 BB:K across 182 plate appearances. Bell's .647 OPS is the lowest of his career.
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