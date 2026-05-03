Josh Bell News: Resting in series finale
Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
After starting in each of the Twins' last eight games, Bell will rest Sunday while Minnesota wraps up its series against Toronto with a day game. Byron Buxton will get a day off from playing center field and will occupy Bell's usual spot at designated hitter.
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