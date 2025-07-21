Josh Bell News: Slugs first July homer

Bell went 2-for-5 with a walk, double and a solo home run during Monday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Bell went deep for the first time in July, and 12th time this season, to start a three-run third inning for the Nationals. Combined with his double, it's the sixth time that the 32-year-old has had multiple hits in a game this July, despite not having a home run. Regardless, it's been a great slashing month for the slugger so far, featuring season-high's across the board of .356/.442/.444 to go along with five doubles and six RBI.