Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Smacks second homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Bell went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Bell smacked his first home run since March 30 in the sixth inning, when he took the first pitch from Edward Cabrera deep to right field for a 395-foot, two-run home run. Bell has reached base safely in eight straight games, and over that span he has gone 6-for-24 with seven walks, five runs scored, one home run and three RBI.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
