Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Socks first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Bell took Miles Mikolas deep in the first inning for his first long ball of the spring. The 32-year-old slugger is expected to be the regular DH for the Nationals this season while backing up Nathaniel Lowe at first base, and Bell posted the best numbers of his career during his first stint with Washington in 2021-22, slashing .278/.363/.483 over 247 games with 41 homers and 145 RBI.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
