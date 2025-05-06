Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell

Josh Bell News: Starting in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Bell (groin) will serve as Washington's designated hitter and bat fourth in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Bell has been out since Saturday due to a groin injury and sat out the first game of Tuesday's twin bill, but he'll return to the starting nine for the nightcap. The 32-year-old has struggled to break out of his slump to start the season, going just 3-for-19 with a homer over his last five games.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals

