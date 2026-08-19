Josh Bell News: Stays hot with 17th homer

Bell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Bell extended his on-base streak to 21 games in the first inning by taking Tyler Mahle deep for a two-run homer, his 17th long ball of the season. He singled in his next plate appearance to record his eighth multi-hit performance of August. Bell has been scorching at the plate this month, batting .362 with four home runs and 13 RBI across 15 games. Through 494 plate appearances this season, he owns a .260 average alongside a .755 OPS.