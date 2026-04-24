Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Bell is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

The veteran slugger started the previous 16 games and will receive a day off after posting a .267/.333/.350 slash line during that span. Byron Buxton is resting his legs as the designated hitter in Bell's absence, which opens up center field for Austin Martin.

Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins
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