Josh Bell News: Taking seat Friday
Bell is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
The veteran slugger started the previous 16 games and will receive a day off after posting a .267/.333/.350 slash line during that span. Byron Buxton is resting his legs as the designated hitter in Bell's absence, which opens up center field for Austin Martin.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Bell See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
General MLB Article
How Long Do You Stick With a Struggling Player?23 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Bell See More