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Josh Bostick Injury: To miss all of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:18am

High-A Eugene placed Bostick on the 60-day injured list March 18 due to a ruptured Achilles, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

He suffered the injury over the offseason and will miss the entire 2026 season. Bostick had a 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 139:39 K:BB in 119 innings at High-A last year as a 23-year-old.

Josh Bostick
San Francisco Giants
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