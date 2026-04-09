Josh Bostick Injury: To miss all of 2026

High-A Eugene placed Bostick on the 60-day injured list March 18 due to a ruptured Achilles, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

He suffered the injury over the offseason and will miss the entire 2026 season. Bostick had a 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 139:39 K:BB in 119 innings at High-A last year as a 23-year-old.