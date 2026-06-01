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Josh Ekness Injury: Sent to IL with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Marlins placed Ekness on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right calf strain.

With the Marlins opting for an impromptu bullpen game during Sunday's eventual 10-1 loss to the Mets after Janson Junk (shin) was scratched ahead of his scheduled start, Ekness looked like a prime candidate to cover multiple innings in relief. The right-hander ended up going unused, however, with Christina De Nicola of MLB.com relaying after the game that Ekness was spotted using crutches to move around the clubhouse. It's unclear when exactly Ekness tweaked his calf, but he'll end up landing on the shelf without having made an appearance for Miami following his promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Josh Ekness
Miami Marlins
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