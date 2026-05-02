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Josh Ekness News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Marlins selected Ekness's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Although he's logged an impressive 21:6 K:BB, Ekness has struggled to limit runs in Triple-A this year, turning in a 5.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 12.2 innings. He'll now join the major-league bullpen despite his difficulties and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.

Josh Ekness
Miami Marlins
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