Josh Ekness News: Contract selected

The Marlins selected Ekness's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Although he's logged an impressive 21:6 K:BB, Ekness has struggled to limit runs in Triple-A this year, turning in a 5.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 12.2 innings. He'll now join the major-league bullpen despite his difficulties and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.