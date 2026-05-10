Josh Ekness News: Earns first career save Sunday

Ekness retired the only batter he faced to earn a one-out save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The Marlins have been playing matchups in the ninth inning during Pete Fairbanks' (hand) absence, and Sunday was Ekness' turn. He entered to face righty Curtis Mead with two outs and a runner on first base and earned his first career save on just three pitches. The 24-year-old made his major-league debut May 3, and he's now held opponents scoreless in three of four appearances while posting a 2:1 K:BB across 3.1 innings with Miami.