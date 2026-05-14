Josh Ekness headshot

Josh Ekness News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Marlins optioned Ekness to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Ekness held his own in his first stint in the big leagues, allowing one run with a 5:5 K:BB in 5.1 innings of work. The hard-throwing righty could eventually settle into a high-leverage relief role for Miami, but he'll head back to Jacksonville for now to accommodate the arrival of Braxton Garrett.

Josh Ekness
Miami Marlins
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