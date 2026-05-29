Josh Ekness News: Recalled by Miami

The Marlins recalled Ekness from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

The move corresponds with the Marlins placing right-hander Eury Perez on the 15-day injured list due to a right gracilis strain. Ekness made his major-league debut out of the Marlins' bullpen in early May, and across six outings he's allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. He also collected his first major-league save May 10 against the Nationals.