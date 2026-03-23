Josh Fleming News: Dismissed from big-league camp
The Blue Jays reassigned Fleming to minor-league camp Monday.
Fleming was one of six non-roster invitees reassigned Monday in the Blue Jays' latest round of cuts. The 29-year-old southpaw is expected to report to Triple-A Buffalo, where he'll likely serve as a swingman. Fleming previously saw big-league action between stops with the Rays and Pirates from 2020 through 2024 but spent all of 2025 at the Triple-A level with the Mariners' affiliate, logging a 5.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 84.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Fleming See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJuly 14, 2024
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and EverythingMay 23, 2024
-
MLB Picks
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 14May 14, 2024
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIPJanuary 13, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Fleming See More