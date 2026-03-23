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Josh Fleming News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Blue Jays reassigned Fleming to minor-league camp Monday.

Fleming was one of six non-roster invitees reassigned Monday in the Blue Jays' latest round of cuts. The 29-year-old southpaw is expected to report to Triple-A Buffalo, where he'll likely serve as a swingman. Fleming previously saw big-league action between stops with the Rays and Pirates from 2020 through 2024 but spent all of 2025 at the Triple-A level with the Mariners' affiliate, logging a 5.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 84.1 innings.

Josh Fleming
Toronto Blue Jays
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