Josh Fleming News: Enters open market
Fleming cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Fleming was designated for assignment Tuesday after spending just 24 hours on the Blue Jays' active roster, and he'll now test his value in free agency. The 29-year-old lefty was roughed up during his season debut, allowing four runs in three innings against the Dodgers. He fared well during his first start at Triple-A, however, surrendering just one earned run on three hits over 3.2 innings.
Josh Fleming
Free Agent
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