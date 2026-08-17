Josh Fleming News: Headed to free agency
Fleming was released by the Cubs on Monday.
Fleming was brought in on a minor-league deal in July after being released earlier this season by the Blue Jays, but his time with Chicago didn't last long. He pitched to a 3.44 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 18.1 innings while at Triple-A Iowa.
Josh Fleming
Free Agent
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