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Josh Fleming News: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 7:03pm

Fleming and the Blue Jays agreed on a minor-league deal Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Fleming elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, but he has now returned to Toronto's organization. The southpaw tossed five scoreless innings with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, allowing four hits while striking out four in the team's 3-2 loss to Syracuse.

Josh Fleming
Toronto Blue Jays
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