Josh Fleming News: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto
Fleming and the Blue Jays agreed on a minor-league deal Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Fleming elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, but he has now returned to Toronto's organization. The southpaw tossed five scoreless innings with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, allowing four hits while striking out four in the team's 3-2 loss to Syracuse.
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