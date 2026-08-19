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Josh Fleming News: Lands with Cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Fleming signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fleming has spent time with the Blue Jays and Cubs this season. He gave up six runs over three innings during his lone big-league appearance but owns a 3.16 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 82.2 frames in the minors. He'll report to Triple-A Memphis to begin his tenure with the Cardinals but could get another opportunity to pitch in the majors if he continues to perform well.

Josh Fleming
St. Louis Cardinals
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