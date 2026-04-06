Josh Fleming headshot

Josh Fleming News: Moves up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Blue Jays selected Fleming's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Toronto will swap Fleming into the bullpen in place of right-hander Austin Voth, who was designated for assignment after covering 2.2 innings in relief during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox. Like Voth before him, Fleming is expected to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen and is likely to see most of his usage in lower-leverage spots. Fleming last saw MLB action with the Pirates in 2024, logging a 4.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 31.1 innings across 25 appearances (three starts).

Josh Fleming
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Fleming See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Fleming See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 14, 2024
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
May 23, 2024
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 14
MLB
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 14
Author Image
Mike Barner
May 14, 2024
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024