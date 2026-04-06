Josh Fleming News: Moves up to majors

The Blue Jays selected Fleming's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Toronto will swap Fleming into the bullpen in place of right-hander Austin Voth, who was designated for assignment after covering 2.2 innings in relief during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox. Like Voth before him, Fleming is expected to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen and is likely to see most of his usage in lower-leverage spots. Fleming last saw MLB action with the Pirates in 2024, logging a 4.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 31.1 innings across 25 appearances (three starts).