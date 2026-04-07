Josh Fleming News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Fleming for assignment Tuesday.

Toronto will continue to churn the final spot in its bullpen, as Fleming was dropped from the 40-man roster just one day after long reliever Austin Voth was DFA'd to clear a spot for him. The veteran lefty was unlikely to be available for at least a couple of days after he worked in long relief in his Blue Jays debut during Monday's 14-2 loss to the Dodgers, covering three innings while yielding four earned runs on six hits and two walks.